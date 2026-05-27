DAR wipes out land debt of 191 Aurora farmers

The debt relief program removes the financial burden of remaining land payments, including accumulated interest and penalties, for farmers who received agricultural land through CARP.

Josephine Aguinaldo said the initiative would allow beneficiaries to focus on improving farm productivity and increasing household income without being weighed down by longstanding debts.

“COCROM is more than the cancellation of farm land debt — it gives agrarian reform beneficiaries renewed hope and opportunities to improve their livelihood and future through the continued support of the Department of Agrarian Reform,” Aguinaldo said.

The PIA reported that 202 certificates of condonation covering around 107 hectares of agricultural land were distributed in Dingalan, wiping out a total of ₱373,930.08 in unpaid land amortization obligations.

The agency said the program is expected to strengthen land ownership security among agrarian reform beneficiaries in Aurora while improving opportunities for higher productivity and increased family income.