DAR wipes out land debt of 191 Aurora farmers

A total of 191 farmers in Dingalan have been freed from land debt after receiving Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgage from the Department of Agrarian Reform.
According to a report released by the Philippine Information Agency on 27 May, the certificates condone unpaid land amortizations and related obligations of agrarian reform beneficiaries under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program.
The debt relief program removes the financial burden of remaining land payments, including accumulated interest and penalties, for farmers who received agricultural land through CARP.
Josephine Aguinaldo said the initiative would allow beneficiaries to focus on improving farm productivity and increasing household income without being weighed down by longstanding debts.
“COCROM is more than the cancellation of farm land debt — it gives agrarian reform beneficiaries renewed hope and opportunities to improve their livelihood and future through the continued support of the Department of Agrarian Reform,” Aguinaldo said.
The PIA reported that 202 certificates of condonation covering around 107 hectares of agricultural land were distributed in Dingalan, wiping out a total of ₱373,930.08 in unpaid land amortization obligations.
The agency said the program is expected to strengthen land ownership security among agrarian reform beneficiaries in Aurora while improving opportunities for higher productivity and increased family income.