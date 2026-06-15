DAR joins 76th Katigbawan Festival opening at Catigbian, Bohol​

Municipal Mayor Benjie Oliva led the activity together with DAR Region 7 Regional Director Melvin Castor Silvestre and DAR Bohol Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Dr. Ronald Pumatong.

“The DAR Region VII, alongside the local government unit, showed strong support for local farmers and agrarian reform beneficiaries during the grand opening of the town's week-long Agro-Industrial Fair and Kadiwa sa Katigbawa,” the DAR Central Visayas said in a statement.

“This features agricultural milestones and honors the farming community in line with the municipality's Foundation Day celebration”, the regional office added.

The week-long festival celebration began on 15 June, Monday and will conclude on 21 June, Sunday.