Cup of Joe’s Gian Bernardino opens up on love, identity

“I’m not closing my doors naman. I let myself be happy pa rin,” he added.

He revealed that he is currently in an exclusive dating setup, which began about three months ago. While he declined to identify his partner, he described the relationship as grounded in mutual understanding.

Beyond romance, Bernardino also spoke about his views on attraction, saying it is not limited by gender but shaped by connection and personality.

“I am attracted to people regardless of their gender… As long as I’m happy with you,” he said.

The singer also reflected on past struggles, including decisions that affected both himself and others.

“I made bad decisions… I reached a point where I hated myself for it,” he said, describing a period marked by self-doubt.

He said he is now working toward personal growth and self-acceptance.

“Right now, I’m striving to get better,” he said.

Before pursuing music full-time, Bernardino said he initially took up dentistry, a decision influenced by practical considerations. However, balancing academics and a growing career in music proved difficult.

“Nung naging physically and mentally demanding na ‘yung work namin… we really had to make a choice,” he said, recalling how he eventually left the course.