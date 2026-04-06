Johnrey Rivas shifts from stage to studio with new album

FAMAS Best Supporting Actor Johnrey Rivas is stepping into a new creative phase, shifting from stage and screen to music as he pursues his passion for songwriting.

Known for his award-winning performance in Katips and his work in theater, the 29-year-old actor is now embracing music as his next artistic direction. Rivas, who also leads the Philippine Stagers Foundation, marked the transition with a birthday concert that doubled as the launch of his musical career.