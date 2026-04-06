Johnrey Rivas shifts from stage to studio with new album

FAMAS Best Supporting Actor Johnrey Rivas is stepping into a new creative phase, shifting from stage and screen to music as he pursues his passion for songwriting.
Known for his award-winning performance in Katips and his work in theater, the 29-year-old actor is now embracing music as his next artistic direction. Rivas, who also leads the Philippine Stagers Foundation, marked the transition with a birthday concert that doubled as the launch of his musical career.
“I’m a theater actor. And I decided that just this year na pumasok sa larangan ng musika kasi I believe na ‘yung dream and passion ko pag-sulat ng kanta, gusto kong maignite at ma-share sa buong mundo, not just here in the country, kasi ang music naman universal language,” Rivas said.
The event brought together fellow artists in a collaborative showcase and introduced his album Paulit-ulit, a project that explores the emotional cycles of love, from beginnings to heartbreak and healing.
For Rivas, the move into music is rooted in years of creative discipline and hands-on work behind the scenes.
“Sumikat ‘yung kanta ko. Through the help of my media friends, maipalaganap po at mahalin yung pinaghirapan ko na mga musika. Dugo’t pawis, inikot ko ang buong Pilipinas para po makapag-shoot ng music videos,” he said.
He also shared that earlier in his career, he declined opportunities abroad, including performances in Guam and Hong Kong Disneyland, choosing instead to remain in the Philippines.
“Meron akong two offers that time. Isa po ay mag-show ng isang musical piece sa Guam. At isa naman po ay mag-show as one of the cast sa Aladdin sa Hong Kong Disneyland. But mas pinili ko mag stay dito sa Philippines,” he recalled.
Looking back, Rivas said those decisions helped shape his path.
“Nanghinayang din po ako pero kung nangyari po ‘yon, hindi po ako magiging FAMAS best supporting actor. Hindi po mangyayari yung Katips movie. Hindi po mangyayari lahat ito so wala po akong regrets,” he said.
With a new album and a renewed creative direction, Rivas is now expanding his storytelling beyond the stage, aiming to connect with audiences through music.