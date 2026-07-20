“We respectfully urge that this video be taken down and removed. No matter how sincere or deeply held the differences between governments on maritime or territorial issues, there can be no justification for depictions that demean the dignity of an entire nation,” Lim said.

Released on 10 July, the video portrayed a monkey dressed in a Barong Tagalog and salakot, imagery that several Philippine officials said crossed the line from political messaging into outright racism.

Tensions between the two countries have intensified in recent months, with China once again rejecting the landmark 2016 arbitral ruling on the West Philippine Sea. Chinese scholars also claimed that the province of Batanes falls under Chinese sovereignty, which the Department of Foreign Affairs likewise condemned.

Lim, however, underscored the importance of preserving the two nations' long-standing ties and called for disputes to be resolved through diplomacy rather than personal attacks.

“Honest disagreements should never descend into ridicule or ad hominem attacks. The Philippines and China have been friends, neighbors, and trading partners for more than a thousand years,” Lim said.

“Our bilateral relationship is far broader and far more enduring than any single political or territorial disagreement. Such issues are best addressed through diplomacy, mutual respect, and constructive dialogue—not through imagery that risks inflaming public sentiment or undermining goodwill between our peoples.”

China remains the Philippines' largest trading partner – 2.5 times that of its next-largest trading partner, Japan. In 2025, bilateral merchandise trade reached $47.75 billion, with the Philippines exporting $9.31 billion worth of goods and importing $38.44 billion, resulting in a $29.13 billion trade deficit. China accounted for 28.6 percent of Philippine imports and 11 percent of exports, making it the country's largest import source and fourth-largest export market.