Jake Cuenca: ‘I’m not gonna hide’

“I’m never gonna be that type of person who’s hiding. I like to move… Ang dami ko ng binibigay sa trabaho ko in terms of committing and dedicating myself to roles. When it comes to my personal life, I’m gonna live it the way I want to live it –– I’m not gonna hide,” he added.

Cuenca said he is also focused on moving forward from past experiences and making decisions for himself.

“Parang feeling ko everything that happened to me, matutuldukan ko na in the same way na tinuldukan ko ang Batang Quiapo and What Lies Beneath –– it is behind me now. For me, all my actions or everything I do, decisions that I make now, it’s for me. It’s not based on someone’s opinions or my past or my history,” he said.

He added that he does not set limits when it comes to dating, saying connection matters more than background.

“Kung may gusto ako, gusto ko talaga so whether showbiz or non-showbiz, I can’t really promise that. For me, I like what I like. Pag gusto ko ang isang babae, it doesn’t really matter to me if she’s from showbiz or non-showbiz. What matters is how I feel towards the person,” he said.