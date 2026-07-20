Gutierrez said the impact of corruption extends beyond government finances.

"Because every peso lost to corruption is a classroom not built. Every delayed project is a livelihood interrupted. Every abuse of authority is a betrayal of someone who trusted government to do its job."

She reminded students that public office is "a responsibility entrusted by the people," adding that trust, once lost, is difficult to regain.

"The Constitution uses the word trust for a reason. Because trust is earned. And once lost, it is incredibly difficult to restore."

Addressing aspiring lawyers, judges, prosecutors, legislators, policymakers and future public servants, Gutierrez said integrity begins long before entering government service.

"And that choice does not begin when you enter government. It begins now. In classrooms. In student organizations. In student government. In the decisions you make when no one is watching."

She also highlighted the DOJ's efforts to expand access to justice through its Action Center and nationwide Katarungan Caravans, saying the strength of the justice system should be measured by how well it serves those who cannot afford legal representation.

"The strength of a justice system is not measured by how well it serves those who can afford lawyers. Its strength is measured by how well it protects those who cannot."

Gutierrez concluded by urging the next generation of leaders to reject the notion that broken institutions are an inevitable part of society.

"Nasa inyong mga kamay ang susunod na kabanata ng ating mga institusyon. Sana kayo ang henerasyong hindi tatanggap na normal ang sirang sistema."

"Public office is not about power. It is about trust. And trust, once given by the people, must be earned every single day," she said.