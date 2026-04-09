Kai Montinola eyes more acting projects as career builds

Rising actress Kai Montinola is setting her sights on expanding her career, saying she aims to take on more acting projects as she builds her presence in the industry.
Montinola acknowledged she remains at the early stage of her career, but views it as motivation to grow rather than a setback.
“I have lots of goals and dreams for my career and my personal life… Siguro, isa ha doon para sa career ko is more acting projects pa talaga. Kasi, alam ko naman na baguhan ako. Pero kung masasanay ako, alam kong kaya kong gawin talaga. Kasi, kuhang-kuha ko na ’yung gigil ko to do more. All I need is more in order to actually perform,” she said.
Driven by passion and a growing sense of confidence, she expressed her eagerness to take on roles that will allow her to expand her range and further develop her craft.