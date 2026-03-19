Zaijian Jaranilla embraces growth beyond sexy roles

Young actor Zaijian Jaranilla is making it clear that for him, evolving in the industry is not about chasing a bold image—but about deepening his craft.
During the special screening and grand media conference of The Silent Noise, Zaijian addressed questions about whether he is open to taking on more daring or “sexy” roles in the future.
“Sexy? Parang wait lang. Yung mga ganyang sexy-sexy, kailangan paghandaan. Ayoko naman ’yung drastic yung pagbabago ng image. Kasi hindi naman talaga ’yun ’yung intensyon ko para gawin yung isang proyekto.”
Rather than focusing on transformation for shock value, the actor emphasized that his priorities remain rooted in storytelling and performance.
“As an actor, gusto ko lang talaga mag-explore ng iba’t ibang karakter kasi do’n masusukat yung pagka-versatile mo po eh.”
For Zaijian, the journey forward is not defined by labels or expectations, but by a steady commitment to growth—choosing roles that challenge him creatively while staying true to his identity as an artist.