Xu Kai’s rise to stardom: How the Chinese actor became a top C-drama star

Following the massive success of Story of Yanxi Palace, Xu Kai continued building momentum with a string of popular dramas that showcased his versatility as an actor. He starred in Arsenal Military Academy, The Legends and Falling Into Your Smile, proving his ability to excel in historical, fantasy, romance, and youth-oriented series alike.

His performance in Arsenal Military Academy further cemented his reputation as a leading man. For the role, Xu Kai received the Best Actor award at the 6th Hengdian Film and TV Festival of China and was also recognized at Singapore’s StarHub Night of Stars 2019.

Beyond television success, Xu Kai’s growing influence in entertainment earned him a spot on Forbes China’s prestigious “30 Under 30 Asia” list in 2019, highlighting his impact as one of the industry’s rising young talents.

In recent years, Xu Kai has also remained a frequent topic in entertainment headlines and online discussions, with public interest surrounding both his career and personal life continuing to fuel his popularity.

For fans worldwide, however, Xu Kai remains best known for the charisma, polished screen presence, and emotional depth he brings to every role. With an expanding portfolio of successful dramas and a loyal global fanbase, he continues to stand out as one of the most watched and influential names in Chinese entertainment today.