Xu Kai’s rise to stardom: How the Chinese actor became a top C-drama star

Xu Kai continues to solidify his place as one of the most bankable young stars in Chinese entertainment, successfully transitioning from the modeling world into a powerhouse acting career filled with hit television dramas and growing international recognition.
Before dominating the C-drama scene, Xu Kai first gained industry attention in 2013 after winning first place in the print ads and graphic category at China’s International Model Contest in Guangzhou. The victory opened doors for him in the entertainment industry and eventually led to a contract with Huanyu Film in 2016.
Born in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, Xu Kai initially pursued a degree in Finance at South China Agricultural University. However, he later decided to leave school during his freshman year to focus on modeling and support family-related responsibilities — a decision that ultimately changed the course of his career.
Xu Kai officially entered acting in 2016 with the historical drama Zhaoge, but it was his breakout role in the 2018 smash hit Story of Yanxi Palace that transformed him into a household name among C-drama fans across Asia. His performance earned widespread praise and rapidly expanded his fanbase beyond China.
Following the massive success of Story of Yanxi Palace, Xu Kai continued building momentum with a string of popular dramas that showcased his versatility as an actor. He starred in Arsenal Military Academy, The Legends and Falling Into Your Smile, proving his ability to excel in historical, fantasy, romance, and youth-oriented series alike.
His performance in Arsenal Military Academy further cemented his reputation as a leading man. For the role, Xu Kai received the Best Actor award at the 6th Hengdian Film and TV Festival of China and was also recognized at Singapore’s StarHub Night of Stars 2019.
Beyond television success, Xu Kai’s growing influence in entertainment earned him a spot on Forbes China’s prestigious “30 Under 30 Asia” list in 2019, highlighting his impact as one of the industry’s rising young talents.
In recent years, Xu Kai has also remained a frequent topic in entertainment headlines and online discussions, with public interest surrounding both his career and personal life continuing to fuel his popularity.
For fans worldwide, however, Xu Kai remains best known for the charisma, polished screen presence, and emotional depth he brings to every role. With an expanding portfolio of successful dramas and a loyal global fanbase, he continues to stand out as one of the most watched and influential names in Chinese entertainment today.