AshDres fans dismayed at Andres Muhlach’s sweet moments with Kai Montinola

One wrote what looked like an open letter to Muhlach which read:

“Dear Andres,

Respeto nalang siguro (show a little respect) for Ash and the fandom that supported you from the beginning hanggang bagets hahaha (until Bagets). While they are defending you, there you are...doing the opposite. Sabagay what do u we expect from u? Pretty privilege kalang din naman lol.”

Netizens felt Muhlach’s lack of respect for Olviga and for the AshDres fandom who were supporting the loveteam avidly.

But there are those AshDres fans who defended Muhlach from the bashing.