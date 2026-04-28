AshDres fans dismayed at Andres Muhlach’s sweet moments with Kai Montinola

Fans of Ashtine Olviga and Andres Muhlach — collectively known as AshDres fans — have expressed disappointment upon seeing Muhlach’s sweet demeanor with Kai Montinola during a fashion show featuring a local apparel brand.
One wrote what looked like an open letter to Muhlach which read:
“Dear Andres,
Respeto nalang siguro (show a little respect) for Ash and the fandom that supported you from the beginning hanggang bagets hahaha (until Bagets). While they are defending you, there you are...doing the opposite. Sabagay what do u we expect from u? Pretty privilege kalang din naman lol.”
Netizens felt Muhlach’s lack of respect for Olviga and for the AshDres fandom who were supporting the loveteam avidly.
But there are those AshDres fans who defended Muhlach from the bashing.
“I’m a huge AshDres fan, too, but we need to do better. We can support the ship without tearing Andres down for having friends in the industry. Unless he confirms something himself, everything else is just noise. Respect nalang sana sa (show a little respect) personal choices. Being a true fan means respecting Andres as an individual, not just as half of a ship. It’s disappointing to see this kind of toxicity. Closeness doesn’t automatically mean a relationship, and he hasn’t confirmed anything. Let’s focus on supporting his growth and projects instead of dictating who he can be friends with. If you’re a real fan of Andres, you should respect his personal space and his friends. Being close to Kai doesn’t mean he’s betraying the fandom. Let’s stop the toxic assumptions and just be happy for his success,” one fan wrote.
Ex-couple’s rivalry?
Just as when Daniel Padilla made online headlines with his recent birthday celebration, the camp of Kathryn Bernardo also made her presence felt on social media.
Photos of Bernardo and Mark Alcala surfaced online when they were spotted together at a flea market enjoying butterfly squid.
The timing coincided with Padilla’s birthday celebration which captured the festive moments of Padilla’s family and friends. Of course, Kaila Estrada was present and was caught in a jolly banter with Karla Estrada, Padilla’s mom.
What netizens noticed is the timing of Bernardo and Alcala’s sighting together which was almost the same time as Padilla’s celebration, making them think if there’s rivalry for publicity for the ex-couple.
Flop or not
Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino’s recent world tour had netizens thinking if it was indeed a hit or a flop.
Ogie Diaz’s online show revealed that there was a buy one, take one offer in one of the venues. In Edmonton, Canada, the same online show reported, with matching photo, that the KimPau producers offered free 10 tickets in a promo purposely to lure more Filipinos to buy tickets and watch the show.
Chiu posted a slew of videos on her Facebook account which showed KimPau fans in full force.