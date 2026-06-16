‘Identical bracelets’ tag Montinola, Muhlach as a ‘couple’

But there are those who explained that the bracelets they were wearing were far from being identical.

“Thick one for K, thin one for Andres. You’re just gonna fool people, it’s so obvious,” one fan commented.

Echoing the same sentiment, another supporter reacted: “They’ll just make fun of you in life anyway, you should have researched first, idi**. Andres was already wearing different-colored bracelets or the SALVATION bracelet to be exact even before he started in showbiz. Andres is a MAN OF GOD, so please don’t drag his love & faith for the LORD into this.”

Still, another fan does not believe Montinola and Muhlach were wearing the same bracelet: “I think the bracelet Kai is wearing I saw that one during the PBB days. I came from JP or Rain, I think. You’re already fighting over catching the bashing, hate, and fake news. Andres almost just enjoys it whenever he bikes, not focused on showbiz.”

Montinola and Muhlach met at an event. They hit it off well as friends and the latter invited the former to watch Bagets, his first musical ever. They were so close that they posed together backstage.

Montinola and Muhlach participated in a fashion show for a local apparel brand and were rumored to have left for home together.

Also, fans noticed that the two have begun following each other on Instagram, much to the chagrin of AshDres fans (Ashtine Olviga and Andres Muhlach).

With all of these, a lot of people are seeing the potential of them being romantically together. Many are shipping them and wishing for them to be paired in a movie, although they come from different management.

At this stage, some people were already thinking they are already a couple.

Francine Diaz’s rude interruption

Francine Diaz created a stir when a short video of an episode in Kumusta, a Filipino-South Korean reality and culinary show featuring Korean star Ji Chang-wook, Jodi Sta. Maria, Janella Salvador and Arci Muñoz, showed her rudely interrupting the Korean star’s dinner.

The video captured Diaz yelling at Chang-wook while he was having his meal. She told him not to eat yet.

A disgusted fan called out Diaz’s attitude in one online chatter.

“Francine is really something else. She didn’t spare Ji Chang Wook. For those asking, the rude part here is when she said ‘YA’ to Ji Chang Wook,” the disappointed fan noted.

“In our culture or other cultures, ‘Hey’ is just normal. But for Koreans, using honorifics is important, and calling someone older than you ‘YA’ is considered rude and disrespectful,” the fan continued.

The fan believes that the Korean actor just let Diaz’s shenanigans slide.

“Chang Wook probably just didn’t react but you could tell he was surprised by how Francine addressed him. Hopefully, they have some orientation about the basic rules of interacting with Koreans, especially since they’re in Korea,” the fan finally wrote.

Any comment, Ms. Diaz?