Kai Sotto marries actress-model Rere Madrid

“Still feels unreal that we finally get to call this day ours. (Mr & Mrs Sotto) 💍🤍,” the couple wrote.

Kai and Rere also reflected on the challenges they faced throughout their relationship, including misunderstandings and people who allegedly tried to separate them.

“Even though we went through challenges, misunderstandings, and people who tried to break what we had, we still chose to trust each other,” they shared.

The couple thanked their families for supporting their relationship, saying that seeing both families unite was among the most meaningful parts of their wedding celebration.

“Seeing our families become one is truly one of the best feelings in the world,” they added.

Celebrity friends quickly flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Rere’s sister, Rara Madrid, wrote, “Love you both! 🤍” in an Instagram Story, while actress Shuvee Etrata posted, “Love you sooo muchhh! Congratulations, babeee.”

Actress Ashley Ortega commented, “What a beautiful bride,” while Mavy Legaspi added, “Congrats re!”