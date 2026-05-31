Doctor’s prescription: Soledad’s JC Premiere plunging into sports

“JC Premiere is a health and wellness company. We offer a lot of products, but everything is focused on health and the prevention of sickness,” Soledad said in an episode of Off the Court, the weekly sports show of DAILY TRIBUNE.

“We started as a company producing food products, and then we expanded from there into a wellness products company.”

Among those products were Siomai King and Noodle House — brands that remain available in the market today.

But as lifestyles became faster and more physically demanding, the company realized that many Filipinos were fighting battles that could not simply be solved by filling their stomachs.

For Soledad, the challenge was understanding what the modern Filipino body needed.

“Many people now work night shifts. These workers need more nutrients compared to regular daytime workers. The vitamins and minerals in the products help provide what their bodies need despite the additional demands of night duty,” Soledad said.

Making a mark

In sports, endurance often separates winners from everyone else.

The same principle applies to everyday workers, and that connection between performance and wellness eventually helped JC Premiere gain traction among athletes.

Soledad revealed that several players in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) have already been using the product, including one of the country’s most recognizable athletes.

“Some athletes, especially volleyball players in the PVL, are using it. Kai Sotto is also one of the athletes using the product,” Soledad said.

“One of them is Eya Laure.”