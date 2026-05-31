Doctor’s prescription: Soledad’s JC Premiere plunging into sports

The grind never really stops for athletes chasing greatness and workers trying to survive another long shift.
Somewhere between the endless hours on the court, the sleepless nights on duty, and the constant wear and tear on the body lies a common battle — staying healthy long enough to keep going.
For Dr. Ferdinand Soledad and JC Premiere, that fight became the foundation of a company that started with simple food products in the Philippines before growing into an international health and wellness brand trusted by ordinary workers, professional athletes and Filipinos searching for a perfect alternative.
What began as a local business eventually expanded beyond Philippine shores, reaching countries like Italy, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Canada and the United States.
“JC Premiere is a health and wellness company. We offer a lot of products, but everything is focused on health and the prevention of sickness,” Soledad said in an episode of Off the Court, the weekly sports show of DAILY TRIBUNE.
“We started as a company producing food products, and then we expanded from there into a wellness products company.”
Among those products were Siomai King and Noodle House — brands that remain available in the market today.
But as lifestyles became faster and more physically demanding, the company realized that many Filipinos were fighting battles that could not simply be solved by filling their stomachs.
For Soledad, the challenge was understanding what the modern Filipino body needed.
“Many people now work night shifts. These workers need more nutrients compared to regular daytime workers. The vitamins and minerals in the products help provide what their bodies need despite the additional demands of night duty,” Soledad said.
Making a mark
In sports, endurance often separates winners from everyone else.
The same principle applies to everyday workers, and that connection between performance and wellness eventually helped JC Premiere gain traction among athletes.
Soledad revealed that several players in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) have already been using the product, including one of the country’s most recognizable athletes.
“Some athletes, especially volleyball players in the PVL, are using it. Kai Sotto is also one of the athletes using the product,” Soledad said.
“One of them is Eya Laure.”
Despite the growing competition in the wellness industry since JC Premiere started in 2012, Soledad believes the company’s commitment to quality has allowed it to remain relevant.
“I’m grateful to the owners because they are very innovative. They made sure that JC Organic Barley uses the youngest barley and the most organic processes possible,” Soledad said.
According to him, the barley used by the company is harvested young at around 20 centimeters, allowing the plant to retain stronger nutritional value.
“Since the barley is harvested young, the nutrition is more complete and stronger for the body,” Soledad said.
“There are no pesticides and no chemicals in the water used,” he added.
“The quality is very high, and the product is also gluten-free.”
Expanding the horizon
JC Premiere eventually expanded beyond supplements and wellness products.
The company entered the skincare and beauty industry while maintaining its focus on sourcing products from countries known for excellence in particular categories.
“For skincare, our products come from Korea because Korea is known for excellent skincare products,” Soledad said.
“For hair care, our shampoos come from Japan.”
The company also carries women’s care products, liver health supplements, weight management items, and colon health products containing probiotics.
“Our colon health products contain probiotics that help improve absorption, remove waste, prevent constipation and help lower the risk of colon cancer,” Soledad said.
As the company continued expanding internationally, it also started attracting global personalities and ambassadors.
“Since we are expanding internationally, especially in places like Italy where soccer is popular, there’s always a possibility of having more international ambassadors,” Soledad said.
For Soledad, the message remains simple regardless of whether someone is an athlete competing under bright lights or a worker standing through another overnight shift.
“Everybody should take care of themselves. Get enough sleep — ideally six to seven hours daily. Exercise regularly, even just 20 to 30 minutes a day,” Soledad said.
“Eat the right amount of food and take the right supplements.”
For Soledad and JC Premiere, the mission goes beyond simply selling products.