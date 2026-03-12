Julia Montes: The powerhouse actress defining Philippine primetime

Mastering the Art of Dual Roles

Among her most celebrated projects is the long-running drama Doble Kara , where she portrayed twin sisters Kara and Sara.

The series ran for hundreds of episodes and showcased Montes’ range as an actress, seamlessly shifting between two characters with contrasting personalities and emotional journeys.

Her work in Doble Kara earned her the Best Drama Actress honor at the Philippine Movie Press Club Star Awards for Television, while the series itself was recognized as Best Daytime Drama Series.

She also received back-to-back Best Actress trophies from the Gawad Tanglaw for her performances in Ikaw Lamang and Doble Kara—further cementing her reputation as a dramatic powerhouse.

Expanding Her Craft Across Genres

Beyond traditional melodrama, Montes has continued to explore diverse storytelling. One of her recent television projects, Saving Grace , earned international recognition when it was named a national winner at the Asian Academy Creative Awards .

Her success also extends to film. In 2024, Montes won Best Actress at The EDDYs for her role in Five Breakups and a Romance . The film also earned her the Movie Love Team of the Year honor alongside her co-star at the PMPC Star Awards for Movies .

Earlier in her career, she was also recognized with the German Moreno Youth Achievement Award at the FAMAS Awards , celebrating her impact as a young performer.

A Star Who Continues to Shine

Throughout her career, Montes has become known for portraying resilient women—characters often navigating heartbreak, revenge, and redemption. Her ability to channel raw emotion while maintaining authenticity has made her one of the most admired actresses in Philippine entertainment.

Today, Montes remains a prominent force in primetime television as she headlines the upcoming drama Sigabo . She stars opposite her real-life partner Coco Martin , who also serves as the show’s writer, producer, and director.

With each new project, Julia Montes continues to prove why she remains one of the defining actresses of modern Philippine television—an artist whose performances resonate deeply with audiences and whose legacy keeps evolving with every role she takes on.