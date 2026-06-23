Gilas rallies behind Sotto’s NBA dream

Gilas Pilipinas is in full support of Kai Sotto’s pursuit of seeing action in the National Basketball Association (NBA) as he skips the third window of the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers next month.

Gilas coach Tim Cone said with Sotto focusing on getting back to the NBA, he would not only miss the third window but could also miss the next round of the Asian Qualifiers, which starts as early as August.

Aside from Sotto, Quentin Millora-Brown is also down with a back injury, prompting him to miss their road trip, where they will face taller and tougher opponents in New Zealand on 3 July and Australia on 6 July.

“If he could be here, I think he’d be here, but he’s got other plans, trying to take another path toward the NBA,” Cone said.