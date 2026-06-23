Gilas rallies behind Sotto’s NBA dream

Gilas Pilipinas is in full support of Kai Sotto’s pursuit of seeing action in the National Basketball Association (NBA) as he skips the third window of the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers next month.
Gilas coach Tim Cone said with Sotto focusing on getting back to the NBA, he would not only miss the third window but could also miss the next round of the Asian Qualifiers, which starts as early as August.
Aside from Sotto, Quentin Millora-Brown is also down with a back injury, prompting him to miss their road trip, where they will face taller and tougher opponents in New Zealand on 3 July and Australia on 6 July.
“If he could be here, I think he’d be here, but he’s got other plans, trying to take another path toward the NBA,” Cone said.
“It’s too bad because Kai would make an incredible difference and really give us a chance. We just have to go with the people we have, and we expect to put up a good fight with who we have.”
The Philippine squad left for Brisbane last Tuesday for a four-day training camp and will play two tune-up games against National Basketball League teams.
Cone said if the 24-year-old Sotto were to earn a slot in the NBA or enroll in a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I school, it would be much harder for him to secure his services for future competitions.
“It depends on what path Kai takes. There’s some talk that he might go to the NCAA in the States. If he does that, then he’s going to be out for the year,” Cone said.
“The NCAA doesn’t break for FIBA like Japan, Korea or Europe. The NBA and NCAA in the States don’t break for FIBA.”