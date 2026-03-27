Farm road audit expands in Davao

“This audit is critical to ensure that all FMR projects deliver real value to farmers,” Tiu Laurel said.

The Department of Agriculture estimates that the country requires around 131,000 kilometers of farm-to-market roads to fully support supply chains, with more than 60,000 kilometers still lacking—an infrastructure gap that continues to limit rural development.

To address this, funding for such roads has been significantly increased this year, allowing for the construction of thousands of additional kilometers.

The Davao del Norte project, completed in mid-2025, was implemented with engineering support from the Department of Public Works and Highways, which continues to provide technical oversight during the transition of responsibilities.

Further inspections are set across the country as the government evaluates not just project completion but also quality, durability, and long-term impact on farm productivity—factors seen as key to ensuring that increased spending translates into tangible gains for the agriculture sector.