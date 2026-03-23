DA probes ‘ghost’ rural road project

Initial findings by the Department of Agriculture’s Internal Audit Service showed the project was not implemented at its original site. Instead, auditors were directed to an alternate location reportedly selected in 2021 due to right-of-way and environmental issues.

“Our auditors were told that the road was relocated upon the request of the former district representative in April 2021, citing unspecified right-of-way and environmental constraints that supposedly hindered the project,” Laurel said.

However, the alternate site raised further questions. Inspectors reportedly found a road marker labeled “2019 FMR,” suggesting a possible mismatch between the project’s timeline and its alleged relocation.

The findings have heightened scrutiny over the implementation and reporting of farm-to-market road projects, which are considered vital in reducing transport costs and post-harvest losses for farmers.

In a separate validation, auditors flagged a road project in Camarines Sur as potentially overpriced. The project, which consists of a short stretch of one-lane and two-lane roads, reportedly cost P14.6 million, raising concerns about its value for the money.