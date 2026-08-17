Disasters can disrupt a survivor’s sense of safety, leaving some struggling with flashbacks, sleeplessness, guilt and persistent fear. Children may become increasingly clingy or regress in their behavior, while older adults displaced from their homes may quietly grapple with grief and uncertainty.

Following the massive soil erosion that left 10 people dead and displaced several families, financial and other forms of assistance immediately poured in. For survivors and their families, however, the healing process continues.

The Baguio City Health Services Office (CHSO) mobilized its Mental Health and Wellness Unit, Health Emergency Management Division and District Health Centers following the landslides.

Response teams provided psychosocial first aid and stress debriefing, with particular attention given to displaced children and older adults.

City Health Officer Dr. Celia Brillantes led the health response as rains persisted, urging residents near landslide-prone slopes to follow evacuation advisories and seek assistance from nearby health centers when needed.

Mental health workers also reached relatives of hospitalized victims at the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center, providing counseling as families dealt with the aftermath of the tragedy.

Similar interventions were provided to grieving families at wakes and residents staying at the city's 15 evacuation sites, including facilities in Dominican Mirador, San Luis, Kias, Asin, Manuel Roxas and the Baguio International Academy.

Some families had evacuated proactively following warnings of possible landslides.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong said mental health services have been integrated into the city's broader relief operations alongside food packs, hygiene kits and other assistance, reflecting the Cordilleran tradition of binnadang, or mutual aid.

Dr. Ricky Ducas Jr., head of the Mental Health and Wellness Unit, has emphasized that psychological support should not be treated as secondary to material assistance.

Untreated trauma, health experts warn, can persist and potentially develop into long-term anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder.

The city's mental health response is also designed to extend beyond the immediate aftermath of disasters. The Mental Health and Wellness Unit provides continuing counseling, consultations and a dedicated helpline for residents.

For survivors, long-term recovery cannot be measured solely by rebuilt homes and relocated communities. Psychological recovery also means regaining a sense of security, allowing children to feel safe again and helping grieving families move forward without being overwhelmed by trauma.