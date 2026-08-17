TACLOBAN CITY — Authorities arrested a local media personality over his alleged involvement in a plot to assassinate San Miguel, Leyte Mayor Norma Sabdao and the mayor’s executive assistant.

Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Eastern Visayas arrested alias “Gil,” a radio blocktimer and reported former employee of the local government unit, during an entrapment operation on Thursday, 13 August.

The suspect reportedly previously worked under the office of Vice Mayor Estanislao Sabdao, the mayor’s younger brother.

Alias Gil was arrested in Barangay Sta. Rosa, Barugo, Leyte, after allegedly handing P10,000 in a white envelope to a supposed assassin as mobilization money for the planned attack.

NBI Eastern Visayas Assistant Regional Director Atty. Gregorio Zuñiga Jr. said investigators began looking into the case after the suspect allegedly contacted a former municipal employee to kill the mayor and claimed to be acting on behalf of the vice mayor.

On Monday, Vice Mayor Sabdao issued a public statement denying involvement in any threat or plan to physically harm his older brother. He said he was prepared to explain his side in the proper forum.

Zuñiga said the conflict between the brothers appeared to stem from an unresolved family dispute.

Earlier, unverified reports circulated on social media about an alleged effort by the mayor’s political supporters to seek the recall of Vice Mayor Sabdao.

P80,000 ‘per head’

According to Zuñiga, the NBI investigation uncovered an alleged agreement to pay P80,000 for each target, referring to Mayor Sabdao and his executive assistant.

Alias Gil allegedly instructed the supposed gunman to monitor the targets’ movements and routines before carrying out the killings. The suspect also allegedly identified other individuals involved in the plan.

The supposed gunman, however, informed the executive assistant about the alleged plot and later went to the NBI, leading authorities to set up the entrapment operation.

Zuñiga said the suspect apparently noticed approaching NBI operatives during the operation and fled, prompting a pursuit. He was eventually apprehended at around 11:45 a.m.

Complaints for direct assault, grave threats and attempted murder were filed against the suspect before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor’s Carigara sub-office.

Zuñiga said investigators were also pursuing a case against Vice Mayor Sabdao based on evidence that allegedly links him to the purported conspiracy. The vice mayor has denied involvement.

The NBI is continuing its investigation to identify other individuals who may have participated in the alleged assassination plot.