“We are excited to host next year’s PIA National Convention which will be our 94th anniversary. We will be back here in Davao City since we hosted prior to the pandemic,” Yu said.

Yu described Davao City as a strong, multicultural area with significant potential for growth in real estate and industrial development. He expressed confidence that the PIA Davao Section would successfully host the convention.

“We are also proud of our new architects who entered the top 10 who are from Davao City. It's their time to shine in the coming National Convention,” he added.

Davao architects gear up for convention

PIA Davao Section President Ar. Jee Rose Calderon Jamandre said hosting the national convention presents an opportunity to showcase Davao City and developments in the local architecture industry.

The convention is scheduled to be held at Dusit Thani Davao.

“It will be a major event for us to host the national convention next year. Prior to that, we want to strengthen our team and to toughen our camaraderie. PIA Davao section is growing and we intend to strengthen it more,” Jamandre said.

Ahead of the convention, the Davao section plans to conduct seminars to update the public on developments in architecture, engage more suppliers and promote designers and innovators.

“We have more than 200 members here and we intend to reconnect the past and present members,” Jamandre said.

Former PIA Davao Section president Ar. Aron Charles Virtucio, meanwhile, formally turned over the leadership of the organization after a term that included team-building programs, golf tournaments and support for activities of other chapters.

“To the new board, my message is simple, lead with sincerity, listen with humility and always remember serving the organization and not yourself. There will be challenges and differences along the way but never let them be bigger than our common purpose,” Virtucio said.

38 years in Davao

The PIA Davao Section was chartered on 18 August 1988 by then-PIA National President Arch. Nepthy del Rosario and Arch. Augusto “Titus” Concio at the Davao Insular Hotel.

Arch. Joveno Austria served as its first president, with Arch. Renato Basa as vice president.

PIA Davao founding member and former president Ar. Pablito “Sunny” Labao said the organization continues to expand and is looking to younger architects for new ideas.

“We are growing bigger and bigger every year. And with the new and members we are excited for brighter ideas and innovations from the younger ones,” Labao said.

The 2027 gathering will be the 94th PIA National Convention.