DILG: 7.4M Filipinos benefit from farm-to-market roads

In Bohol, improved road access between Barangay Casate in Ubay and Barangay Corazon in San Miguel has enabled farmers to reach markets earlier, with produce arriving in better condition and at more stable prices. A barangay official said both travel time and transport costs have dropped.

The DILG said the roads are critical in keeping food supply chains efficient, particularly as global oil prices remain volatile.

“These are projects that people can feel,” the department said. “Mas mabilis ang biyahe, mas mababa ang gastos, mas siguradong kita para sa magsasaka.”

The agency said it will continue expanding the program to connect more communities and support local economies.