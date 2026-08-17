Due to the enhanced Southwest Monsoon, a newly-completed dike at Zone 1, Barangay San Isidro in Tarlac City collapsed on 17 August 2026.
Residents stated that the portion of the said dike collapsed after strong currents flowed through the river. Photos and videos from social media show the concrete breaking and the soil eroding.
To further prevent the destruction of the infrastructure, the local governments of Tarlac have conducted sandbagging operations in the area dubbed as Operation Bayanihan. Personnel from the barangay, volunteers, residents, provincial government, city government, PNP, and Philippine Army all helped in the sandbagging operation.