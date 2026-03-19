Bulacan group hits LTO over ‘selective justice’ in road rage cases

Lacanilao also requested the Philippine National Police to revoke the driver’s firearms license and Permit to Carry Firearms Outside Residence, citing unfitness to hold both driving and firearms privileges.

Calls for transparency

The Bulacan group urged the LTO to obtain and release video footage from the expressway operator to clarify what transpired during the incident involving the governor’s convoy.

"The Bulacan incident involving our abusive governor, had his security confronting the passenger of a van that overtaken their convoy at NLEX, with drawn guns. It turned out theynpoked their guns to a Presidebtial son" the group said.

They questioned the apparent disparity in the agency’s response.

"That's a selective justice di ba? Yun isang incident the LTO only takes a day to make some action, while yun kay governor halos one month na wala pa ring resolution, o findings ng LTO," one of the group members told the Daily Tribune.

Officials deny, probe ongoing

Malacañang denied reports linking a presidential son to the alleged incident but advised media to direct inquiries to the LTO.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said he had spoken with Governor Fernando regarding the reported altercation and previous complaints involving the governor’s convoy along NLEX.

Fernando, for his part, declined to confirm the incident, saying the matter has already been addressed by Malacañang and the LTO.

The citizens’ group said it will continue to monitor how the LTO handles the case, adding that the outcome could influence public sentiment ahead of the 2028 gubernatorial elections.