9 LTO-Caraga personnel arrested in anti-extortion entrapment operation

Nine personnel of the Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) Regional Law Enforcement Section in Caraga were arrested during an entrapment operation in Buenavista, Agusan del Norte on Thursday, 18 June, over allegations of extorting money from truck drivers.

The operation was conducted in Barangay Alubijid following complaints received by the LTO regarding the alleged collection of money from motorists.

According to the LTO, the operation involved personnel from the agency’s Central Office and members of the Regional Intelligence Division, Regional Intelligence Unit, and Regional Mobile Force Battalion of Police Regional Office 13, along with the Buenavista Municipal Police Station.