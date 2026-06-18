9 LTO-Caraga personnel arrested in anti-extortion entrapment operation

Nine personnel of the Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) Regional Law Enforcement Section in Caraga were arrested during an entrapment operation in Buenavista, Agusan del Norte on Thursday, 18 June, over allegations of extorting money from truck drivers.
The operation was conducted in Barangay Alubijid following complaints received by the LTO regarding the alleged collection of money from motorists.
According to the LTO, the operation involved personnel from the agency’s Central Office and members of the Regional Intelligence Division, Regional Intelligence Unit, and Regional Mobile Force Battalion of Police Regional Office 13, along with the Buenavista Municipal Police Station.
Authorities said the nine personnel were allegedly caught receiving money from truck drivers while carrying out enforcement activities.
Seized during the operation were marked money, cash, handheld radios, cellular phones, traffic apprehension forms, and other items that may be used as evidence in the investigation.
The suspects were taken to the Buenavista Municipal Police Station for documentation and processing.
Police and LTO officials are preparing criminal complaints for direct bribery and violations of Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, for filing before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor.
In a statement, LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Markus V. Lacanilao said the agency would pursue both criminal and administrative cases against personnel found to have committed violations.
The LTO said the investigation remains ongoing.