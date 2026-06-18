9 personnel of LTO Caraga arrested in entrapment operation

According to reports, the LTO Central Office in coordination with the Regional Intelligence Division of the Police Regional Office-13, the Regional Mobile Force Battalion, and the Buenavista Municipal Police Station conducted the entrapment operation at Barangay Alubihid in Buenavista.

The operation came after motorists filed multiple complaints against the personnel, claiming that the latter have been demanding money during enforcement activities. The initial report stated that these suspects alleged asked money from drivers in exchange for transactions, violations, or release of documents.

The said arrested individuals were implicated in alleged extortion activities targeting motorists, a result of the numerous complaints received by the Central Office.

The authorities are currently investigating the matter, urging other victims to come forward and provide additional evidence against the said nine LTO Caraga personnel.