Tarlac man arrested for selling firearm

A man was arrested for selling a tampered firearm to an undercover agent in the town of Bamban, Tarlac on 19 October 2025.

According to the Bamban Municipal Police Station, the operatives of the Bamban MPS conducted a buy-bust operation that resulted in the arrest of the 44-year-old suspect.

The suspect was selling a caliber .38 Smith and Wesson revolver with a tampered serial number worth P9,000.00 to a police poseur buyer.

Confiscated from his possession were one caliber .38 revolver, four live ammunition, one holster, and marked money used in the operation.