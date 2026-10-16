Announced Friday, 16 October, the rebranding reflects the company's expansion beyond traditional life insurance into asset management, health and wealth solutions.

Global financial services company Sun Life Financial Inc. has unveiled a refreshed corporate identity, adopting Sunlife as its unified global brand name alongside a modernized logo and the new tagline, “Making life brighter.”

The new visual identity features an updated version of Sunlife's signature sun globe logo, designed for greater visibility and consistency across digital platforms.

“This is about much more than changing how Sunlife looks. It’s about building a brand aligned to our Purpose and ambition for the next chapter of our company,” said Kevin Strain, Sunlife president and chief executive officer.

“By bringing the strength of Sunlife together under one clear global identity, we create deeper relationships, serve more of our Clients’ needs and unlock new opportunities for growth. That is the opportunity behind this evolution and the future we are building toward.”

The company's Asian operations now serve more than 30 million clients across eight markets, contributing 18 percent of Sunlife's underlying net income in 2025, up from 15 percent two years earlier.

Strong Philippine presence

Sunlife Philippines country head and CEO JJ Moreno said the rebranding builds on the company's 131-year history in the country.

“Sunlife has stood alongside Filipinos since 1895 as the country’s first and longest standing life insurer,” Moreno said.

“Across generations, we have helped families protect what matters, prepare for important milestones and build financial security. Today, that commitment reaches more than 6.2 million Clients through our nationwide network of over 22,000 advisors, supported by solutions spanning insurance, health, wealth, and asset management.”

The company also released findings from its September 2026 global survey, which examined how consumers manage their financial and health needs.

In the Philippines, 67 percent of respondents said managing their health affects their financial situation, while the same proportion acknowledged that their finances influence their health.

Meanwhile, 76 percent of Filipino respondents expressed interest in integrated services covering health, finances and protection, exceeding the global average of 65 percent and the 47 percent recorded in North America.

“Filipino families are managing increasingly interconnected priorities, from protecting their health and income to funding education, preparing for retirement, and passing on a legacy,” Moreno said.

“By combining our global expertise and long local experience with stronger digital capabilities, we can help Clients address those needs more holistically, make financial decisions simpler, and move them towards a more secure future.”

The refreshed identity will be introduced gradually across Sunlife's global operations, beginning with digital platforms and customer-facing channels.

During the transition, both the previous and updated branding may remain visible across the company's services.

As of 30 June 2026, Sunlife reported C$1.70 trillion in assets under management.