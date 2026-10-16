Finance veteran Limlingan named new SSS president, CEO

Limlingan previously served as a member of the Social Security Commission (SSC), the SSS' policy-making body, representing the employers' group. He was appointed to the commission on 19 November 2024 and took his oath on 25 November 2024.

Limlingan succeeded Robert Joseph Montes de Claro, who was appointed secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Finance and investment veteran Victor Alfonso A. Limlingan has been appointed president and chief executive officer of the Social Security System (SSS) by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday.

The Social Security System (SSS) recognized three employees for their innovative contributions, outstanding performance and exemplary…

As a commissioner, Limlingan chaired the SSC's Risk Management and Actuary Committee and served on its Investment Committee, Contribution and Collection Committee, and Corporate Governance Committee.

The SSC oversees SSS policies, provides policy direction, supervises management actions, and exercises quasi-judicial functions in cases involving social security coverage, benefits, contributions and penalties under Republic Act No. 11199, or the Social Security Act of 2018.

As the new SSS chief, Limlingan will prioritize enhancing and expanding member loan programs, improving the investment portfolio's risk-adjusted returns, and relaunching the Pension Booster Program.

Experience in finance and public service

Limlingan brings experience in finance, investments, risk management, entrepreneurship and public service.

He is managing director of Regina Capital Development Corp. and previously served on the board of the state-owned Development Bank of the Philippines, where he chaired the Risk Oversight Committee.

He also served as senior vice president of Small Business Corp., where he worked on financial recovery initiatives for small enterprises and treasury investment optimization.

Earlier in his career, Limlingan provided consultancy services to the National Economic and Development Authority and the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council, now known as the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

Limlingan holds a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He earned a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies, majoring in history and humanities, from Ateneo de Manila University.