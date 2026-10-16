Daily Tribune
NATION

GNPD, LGU hold benchmarking activity at Therma Visayas

Jonas Reyes··1 MIN READ

GNPD, LGU hold benchmarking activity at Therma Visayas

Benchmarking for a Greener Future. (standing, from L to R) GNPD Stakeholder Relationship Supervisor Patrick Collantes, Barangay Captain Dante Malimban of Alas-asin, Mariveles, GNPD RSM Manager Joseph Mendoza, MENRO Eng’r. Clay Aldrex Gomez (representing Mariveles Mayor AJ Concepcion), Bataan DENR PENRO Raul Mamac, AFAB Port Manager Eng’r. Hazel De Guzman (representing AFAB Administrator Mohammed Hussein Pangandaman), GNPD SHE Specialist Marielle Isip, GNPD SHE Supervisor Enrique Bulaong, Philippine Coast Guard’s Limuel Apolonio, and GNPD SHE Environmental Specialist Denmark Palma. (sitting, from L to R) Department of Energy Luzon Field Office Director Ricardo Dela Cruz, Bagac CENRO Brenda Clemente, and Mariveles Municipal Health Office’s Jett Dantay.

GNPD

Text size

The Multipartite Monitoring Team (MMT) of AboitizPower’s GNPower Dinginin (GNPD) composed of company officials and Bataan local officials held a three-day benchmarking visit to Therma Visayas, Inc. (TVI) in Toledo, Cebu from 14 to 16 of October 2026.

According to GNPD, part of the activity is the learning visit to the 340MW coal-fired power plant in Toledo, Cebu, which aimed to foster knowledge sharing and observe industry best practices in environmental management, sustainable operations, and community engagement.

The delegation featured a collaborative group of GNPD personnel and key external stakeholders. Led by Reputation and Stakeholder Management (RSM) Manager Jeps Mendoza, the GNPD team was joined by Bataan Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer (PENRO) Raul Mamac, Bagac Community Environment and Natural Resources Officer (CENRO) Brenda Clemente, and Barangay Captain Dante Malimban of Alas-asin, Mariveles, Bataan, the host barangay of GNPD's facility.

In a Facebook post, Malimban highlighted the importance of the cross-provincial initiative to local governance.

"This is a valuable opportunity to learn best practices in environmental management and CSR," Malimban stated, expressing his gratitude to GNPD and the environmental agencies. "As your public servant, I remain open to learning and collaboration for the protection of our environment and the future of our community."

The benchmarking tour underscores GNPD's ongoing commitment to sustainable operations, transparent governance, and environmental stewardship in partnership with its host communities.