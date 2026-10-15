The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is leading the charge on the said project with an allotted budget of P100-million that encompasses 5,700-square-meter of land area in Balanga City.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. inspected the Green Mobility Hub at Barangay Cabog-Cabog in Balanga City, Bataan, on 15 October 2026, a project that aims to push for a more modern, efficient and environmentally friendly system of transportation in the country.

Balanga City, Bataan — Aboitiz Power Corp. has turned over a fleet of electric vehicles and a fast-charging station to the provincial…

Included in the said system are the solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging system with four sets of 60-kilowatt electric vehicle (EV) charger, 222 solar panels, and a battery energy storage system with a total capacity of 430 kilowatts per hour.

President Marcos ordered that the Green Mobility Hub become a standard on various areas of the country to encourage operators of public transportation to increase their EV units and expedite the transition of using vehicles that run on fuel to a cleaner and eco-friendly transportation.

The EV industry in Bataan is rapidly expanding, establishing the province as a premier hub for green mobility and sustainable manufacturing in the Philippines.

Backed by local government initiatives led by Governor Joet Garcia (a principal author of the national Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act), Bataan has integrated manufacturing prospects, massive charging networks, and public transport electrification into a unified eco-system.

Some of the EV initiatives in Bataan include the Bataan E-Mobility Program that added dozens of EVs to the government fleet (including Radar RD6 pickup trucks and FOTON Coach Buses), reducing provincial fuel costs by millions and significantly lowering carbon emissions.

Bataan also has Libreng Sakay (Free Rides), which include the deployment of fully electric FOTON buses that provide zero-emission, free commuting for local students (Iskolar ng Bataan) and vulnerable sectors.

Another EV initiative is the EV TNVS and Tricycle Modernization wherein Bataan allocates specific Transport Network Vehicle Service slots exclusively for full EVs to integrate into ride-hailing apps. Concurrently, a rent-to-own program aims to convert more than 27,000 local tricycles into electric motors to shield drivers from volatile fuel prices.