Palace: Marcos trust rating reflects public support for reforms

Malacañang on Wednesday welcomed the results of the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showing that 43 percent of adult Filipinos have “much trust” in President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., saying the figure reflects the public’s recognition of his efforts to bring progress and curb corruption in government.

In a statement, Palace Press Officer Atty. Claire Castro said the President is viewed by many Filipinos as a leader committed to improving lives and fighting corruption, despite ongoing challenges such as natural disasters and a recent investigation into infrastructure spending.

“Ang Pangulong Marcos, Jr. ay nakikita natin na tunay na nagtatrabaho at kumakalaban sa korapsyon, walang humpay para umangat ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino sa gitna ng mga kalamidad na kinakaharap natin (President Marcos Jr. is clearly seen as someone who is truly working and fighting against corruption, he’s relentless to improve the lives of every Filipino, even amid the calamities we are facing),” she stressed.

The SWS survey, conducted from September 24 to 30, found that while 43 percent of adult Filipinos expressed “much trust” in the President, 36 percent had “little trust,” and 21 percent remained undecided.

The latest figure marks a slight dip from the 48 percent recorded in June 2025.

The survey was released amid an ongoing probe by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), which is currently investigating alleged anomalies in government flood control projects.

Marcos established the ICI as an independent body tasked with ensuring transparency and accountability in infrastructure spending.

Despite the dip in trust ratings, the Palace emphasized that Marcos remains focused on public service, not popularity. Castro said the President finds encouragement in signs that Filipinos are beginning to feel the presence and efforts of his administration.

“Mulat na ang mga mata ng mga mamamayan kung sino ba talaga ang tunay na nagtatrabaho at nagmamalasakit sa kanila at hindi 'yung pansariling interest lang ang iniisip (The Filipino people are more than aware of who is genuinely working and caring for them and who is only thinking of their own personal interests),” Castro added.