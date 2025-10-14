Phl, Australian troops strengthen defense ties through Exercise Kasangga 2025

The Philippine Army (PA) and Australian Army troops have ramped up their defense cooperation and joint readiness through the military exercises.

In a statement on Tuesday, Army spokesperson Colonel Louie Dema-ala said this year’s military drills under the Philippine-Australia Army-to-Army Exercise (PAAE) “Kasangga” 2025-02 were officially kicked off at the Combat Readiness Training Area in Camp Jamindan, Capiz, on 13 October.

A total of 171 soldiers from the Philippine Army’s 3rd Infantry “Spearhead” Division and 90 troops from the Australian Army conducted intensive joint training focused on combined arms operations in support of territorial defense.

The exercises included mortar gunnery, coastal defense, missile survivability, drone operations, combat stress debriefing, and medical response training, showcasing a wide range of operational capabilities designed to enhance interoperability between the two allied forces.

Dema-ala said Exercise Kasangga, which means “ally” or “partner” in Filipino, challenges the participating troops' skills and expertise while enhancing their knowledge of each other's tactics, techniques, and procedures.

Instead of traditional training grounds in Luzon, Dema-ala said the exercise in Visayas also signals a strategic shift in the Philippine Army's focus, emphasizing the need to bolster defense capabilities in key regions vital to national security and regional stability.

“Conducting the said exercise outside of the traditional training areas in Luzon sends a clear message about the Army’s commitment to strengthen its operations in areas of strategic importance to regional stability,” he said.

The ongoing partnership between the Philippine and Australian Armies is part of a broader bilateral effort to reinforce defense ties amid growing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, he added.