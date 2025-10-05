Marcos: OFWs are ‘near and dear to my heart’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. distributed P5,000 each to 3,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as part of his administration’s thrust to provide aid during calamities.

The distribution was held in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga, on 3 October 2025.

Pampanga Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, and Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Cacdac assisted the President during the event. According to the provincial government, the beneficiaries came from the 22 towns and cities of Pampanga.

Marcos lauded OFWs as the country’s modern-day heroes who sacrifice their time and effort for their families and the nation’s future. He emphasized that even amid natural calamities and disasters, OFWs and their families also need care and support from their government.

The President added that OFWs are “near and dear” to his heart.

The Aksyon Fund (Agapang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFW na Nangangailangan) is a special fund managed by the DMW that provides urgent and comprehensive assistance to distressed OFWs and their families. It forms part of the government’s continuing commitment to protect and uplift migrant workers.