Palace respects SC ruling on Bangsamoro redistricting, backs peace process

Malacañang on Thursday expressed full respect for the recent Supreme Court ruling that declared the redistricting laws enacted by the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) unconstitutional, effectively postponing the first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections originally scheduled for October 13, 2025.

The Office of the President emphasized that the decision, promulgated on September 30 in the consolidated cases Ali, et al. vs. Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament, et al., and Macapaar, et al. vs. COMELEC and BTA, represents a crucial moment in ensuring that the region’s electoral processes are grounded in constitutional legality.

“The Office of the President recognizes that this ruling is a pivotal step in ensuring that the first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections will be conducted on the firmest constitutional and legal foundations,” the statement read.

Malacañang reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the peace process in Mindanao, vowing to work closely with all constitutionally mandated institutions to uphold the political rights of the Bangsamoro people and ensure the eventual holding of credible and inclusive elections.

“The administration will extend its full support to all constitutionally mandated institutions in order to ensure that the democratic aspirations of the Bangsamoro people are realized within the framework of the Constitution and the Bangsamoro Organic Law,” it added.

The Palace stressed that this development is part of the broader national effort to secure “just and lasting peace in Mindanao,” grounded on meaningful autonomy, the rule of law, and the right to vote.

The Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections, which would have marked a significant milestone in the region’s democratic transition, will now await a new schedule to be determined in accordance with legal guidelines following the Supreme Court’s decision.