Chiz denies corruption, calls ‘Sarswela’ political diversion at Senate probe

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Thursday vehemently denied allegations made by former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo during a hearing of Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on anomalous infrastructure projects.

Calling the accusations “malicious” and “innuendos,” Escudero lamented what seemed to be an “orchestrated” political smear campaign aimed at undermining the Senate and deflecting public scrutiny from the “real perpetrators” of corruption.

“By his own admission, he never had any contact with me directly regarding this matter—and I will prove that he is lying about my alleged involvement,” Escudero said in a statement after being mentioned at the hearing earlier.

The senator called out what he described as “selective blame” in the ongoing investigations into alleged multimillion-peso anomalies involving the DPWH and several lawmakers.

“It seems like there is a well-orchestrated plan to attack the Senate and its members to destroy and discredit the institution and to divert the public’s attention from the real perpetrators,” he added.

Escudero questioned why attention is being focused almost exclusively on senators when, according to previous testimonies, including that of former soldier and Ako Bicol staff Orly Regala Guteza, key figures from the House of Representatives, including Rep. Zaldy Co and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, were also allegedly involved in the suspicious movement of large sums of money.

“Puro talaga senador ang tinuturo?! Nasaan si Zaldy Co? Nasaan na si Rep. Martin Romualdez sa lahat ng ito?! Nasaan ang mga kasabwat nya?! Kung babasehan natin ang testimonya ni Usec. Bernardo, wala sila lahat kasalanan o kinalaman dito. Di naman ata ito kapani-paniwala,” the former Senate chief exclaimed.

Escudero reiterated the “well-orchestrated plan” to discredit the Senate as an institution, possibly to shift attention away from more politically protected figures or broader systemic issues.

“Sobra naman nang paglilihis at paglayo nila sa tunay na salarin ang sarswelang ito!,” he said.

He then noted he is preparing to file legal charges against Bernardo’s “defamatory accusations.”

“Maging ganun pa man, haharapin at lalabanan ko ito at maghahain ng karampatang demanda laban kay Usec. Bernardo sa mga binitiwan nyang walang saysay at basehan na paratang,” Escudero said, noting that the former DPWH official offered no concrete evidence to link him to the alleged irregularities.

Escudero pressed his clean record as proof of his integrity.

“For more than 27 years in public service, I have never once been charged with corruption. That record speaks for itself. I believe that when all the facts are revealed, my name and my service will remain untarnished,” he said.