Female insurgent leader behind bars

Malaybalay City, Bukidnon — A top female leader of a communist terrorist group was captured Sunday in Bukidnon province, authorities announced.

The suspect, identified only as “Lina,” was arrested in a manhunt operation in Barangay San Jose, Malaybalay City.

She is reportedly an officer in the New People’s Army and the team leader of a communist terrorist group operating in Northern Mindanao.

According to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, the suspect was arrested on several warrants for crimes including arson, attempted murder, frustrated murder, and human trafficking.

The warrants were issued by courts in Cagayan de Oro City and Malaybalay City.

Lina is listed as the No. 2 most-wanted person in the region by Police Regional Office 10. She is allegedly involved in armed activities in the hinterlands of San Fernando and Cabanglasan, Bukidnon.

As a leader, she is accused of raising funds to sustain armed struggle.

Authorities said she was part of a group of 17 people who set fire to five construction vehicles owned by Ulticon Builders Incorporated, causing an estimated P8 million in damage.

She and seven other members of her group are also accused of firing on Philippine Army troops, injuring one soldier.