Army, Air Force launch 4th interoperability exercise 

The Philippine Army (PA) and Philippine Air Force (PAF) formally kicked off the 4th PA–PAF Interoperability Exercise (IOX), a week-long joint military drill aimed at enhancing coordination and operational readiness between the two service branches.

A total of 944 Army troops and 248 Air Force pilots and airmen will participate in the exercise, which will take place in Catanduanes Island and Barangay San Francisco in Legazpi City.

The exercise will test the Armed Forces' capability to conduct joint and combined arms operations, including inter-island infiltration through military free fall, sling load operations, the Combat Engineer Regiment’s gap crossing capability, field treatment unit operations of the Army’s 9th Infantry Division, joint inter-agency search and rescue missions, joint cyber defense exercises, and electronic warfare operations.

The PA–PAF Interoperability Exercise serves as a platform to improve the synergy between ground and air units, ensuring smoother coordination during real-world operations.

Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said the interoperability drill also supports the command guidance of Army Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, who has emphasized the importance of continuous training to promote the holistic development of soldiers, regarded as the organization’s most vital asset.

Now in its fourth iteration, Dema-ala said the PA–PAF IOX reflects the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ broader modernization and professionalization goals, particularly in strengthening joint force capabilities in response to evolving security challenges.