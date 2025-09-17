Public transpo workers now eligible for P20 rice

More than 57,000 public transport workers across the country can now avail of affordable rice at just P20 per kilo, following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive to expand the flagship "Benteng Bigas, Meron Na” program.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro announced that bus, jeepney, and tricycle drivers and operators are now eligible beneficiaries of the affordable rice initiative.

“Pwede nang bumili ng mura at dekalidad na bigas ang mga tsuper sa ilalim ng Benteng Bigas, Meron Na program,” Castro said.

The move is part of President Marcos’ broader campaign to bring down the cost of living and make basic commodities more accessible to low-income and vulnerable sectors.

Castro also noted that the next batch of beneficiaries will include public school teachers and non-teaching personnel, in line with the President’s order to widen the program’s reach.

“Sunod namang magiging parte ng programa ang public school teachers at non-teaching personnel. Ito’y ayon sa utos ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. na gawing mas accessible ang abot-kayang bigas para sa mga Pilipino,” she added.

The Department of Agriculture (DA), which leads the implementation, said the initial rollout for transport workers covered Quezon City, Navotas City, Angeles City (Pampanga), Cebu City, and Tagum City.

Under the program, eligible drivers and operators can purchase up to 10 kilos of rice per month at the government-subsidized price of P20 per kilo.

Castro reiterated that the initiative is part of the administration’s promise to make affordable, high-quality rice available to more Filipinos.

According to the DA, the government aims to extend the program’s coverage to 15 million households or approximately 60 million Filipinos.

Originally targeted at senior citizens, solo parents, persons with disabilities (PWDs), 4Ps beneficiaries, and indigent households, the program has since expanded to include minimum wage earners, farmers, fisherfolk, and participants of the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) Walang Gutom Program.

The Benteng Bigas, Meron Na initiative is a cornerstone of Marcos’ food security and poverty alleviation strategy, reflecting his administration’s push for equitable access to essential goods.