Explosive device found in Zaragoza

The Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO) found an explosive device during a police operation at Barangay General Luna in the town of Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija on September 16, 2025.

According to a NEPPO report, the police acted upon an information provided by a former communist terrorist group (CTG) member who surrendered to the 1st PMFC on September 13, 2025.

The report stated that personnel of the NEPPO’s 1st PMFC (lead unit), 2nd PMFC, N-EPECU, Zaragoza PS, Licab PS, Quezon PS, PIU, and PIT NE-RIU3 conducted a search and retrieval operation at the aforementioned area.

The operation led to the recovery of a Ctg. 40mm HE, a 9-volt Eveready battery, and 21 meters of black-and-red stranded wire.

The recovered explosive and components are now under the custody of NE-PECU for proper handling.