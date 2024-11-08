Marcos welcomes 8 non-resident ambassadors to Phl

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. has received the credentials of the non-resident ambassadors of Kenya, Cyprus, Guinea, Micronesia, Slovakia, Uruguay, Equatorial Guinea, and Nicaragua.

Marcos was briefed on the credentials of Ambassadors Galma Mukhe Boru (Kenya), Nicholas Panayiotou (Cyprus), Moussa Fanta Camara (Guinea), John S. Fritz (Micronesia), Tomáš Ferko (Slovakia), Cristina González (Uruguay), Mauricio Mauro Epkua Obama Bindang (Equatorial Guinea), and Mario José Armengol Campos (Nicaragua) were presented to Marcos in a ceremony at Malacañan Palace in Manila on Thursday afternoon.

In receiving the letters of credence from the newly designated foreign officials, Marcos expressed optimism that the new ambassadors could help strengthen their respective nations’ relations and partnerships with the Philippines in various areas, including economic and trade collaboration, renewable energy, agriculture, technology, defense, climate change mitigation, people-to-people ties, adherence to multilateral world order, and rule of law.

During the presentation of credentials, Marcos thanked Kenya and Cyprus for sympathizing with the victims of the tropical cyclones that recently battered the Philippines.

Marcos mentioned that future collaboration may take place between the Philippines and Kenya, saying there is a “very large possibility” of exploring many areas of cooperation that the two nations “have not had the chance to do in the past.”

“And I look forward to developing those closer ties that will bring advantage to both our countries,” he said.

Marcos likewise stressed the Philippines is eyeing closer ties with Cyprus in various areas, including people-to-people exchanges.

Panayiotou agreed that the two nations can achieve even more through cooperation in economy and investments, people-to-people exchanges, maritime affairs, and research and innovation.

Further, Marcos expressed appreciation for Slovakia’s intention to strengthen its relations with the Philippines, despite the physical distance between the two countries.

In response, Ferko mentioned that recent trade figures indicate encouraging signs of growth and that despite geographical distance, there is strong potential for deeper cooperation on military equipment and water management.

González, on the other hand, emphasized her mission as Uruguay’s ambassador to the Philippines to fully develop trade relations, considering the complementary nature of the two nations’ economies.

She conveyed her plan to foster bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas of mutual interest, including food security, climate change efforts, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy, to build better people-to-people ties.

“Uruguay is ready to be a partner of the Philippines, and I am looking forward to further contribute to strengthen our bilateral relations and maybe receiving you in Uruguay in the near future,” González told Marcos.

The Philippines and Uruguay will celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations next year.