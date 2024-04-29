Bong Go advocates for AFP welfare, modernization during naval alumni event

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, on Friday, 26 April, emphasized the importance of bolstering the country's maritime defense capabilities and extending unwavering support to the armed forces.

The senator gave recognition to the service and sacrifice endured by the military and other uniformed personnel in protecting the country, its sovereignty, and its people.

As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Go was invited as guest of honor during the Naval Officers Qualification Course (NOQC) "Charlie" Alumni Association gathering at the Philippine Navy Officers' Clubhouse in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City. The event, dubbed "Charlie Night," was hosted by Retired Rear Admiral Lino Dabi, the chairman of the organizing committee.

In his address, Go humbly appealed, "huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Sa totoo lang po, kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil sa inyong serbisyo at sakripisyo bilang mga sundalo. Kami rin ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n’yo po kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo po sa inyo. Maraming-maraming salamat po,” he added.

“Pinahahalagahan ko ang bawat sandali na makasama ang mga bayaning katulad ninyo, ang ating mga magigiting na opisyal at sundalo ng Hukbong Dagat,” said Go.

He acknowledged the courage, diligence, and loyalty of the Navy officers, calling them the "tunay na haligi ng ating lakas bilang isang bansa."

During his speech, Go shared efforts done during the previous administration of then President Rodrigo Duterte to strengthen the military and promote their welfare, particularly through the increase in salaries for uniformed personnel.

"Noong 2018, dinoble po namin ni (dating) pangulong Duterte ang sahod ng military, pulis, at ibang uniformed personnel kasama ang coast guard, navy, army, air force, BJMP, Bureau of Fire, PNP at iba pa. Pagbibigay-pugay at pasasalamat po ‘yan sa inyong sakripisyo,” said Go.

The senator expressed his ongoing commitment to protecting the interests of both active and retired military personnel.

"At huwag ho kayong mag-alala, parati ko naman pong ipinaglalaban ‘yan. Kasi dinoble nga noong 2018. Kaya no’ng may mga panahon na may nag-file po sa Senado na mayroon pong proposed mandatory contribution para sa inyong pension, ako po ang unang nag-object at ayaw ko pong maapektuhan ang mga active at retired personnel,” he added.

Earlier, Go has expressed his disapproval against the proposed mandatory contributions from active and retired personnel to fund their pensions, highlighting the financial burden it would place on them: "Hindi po ako sang-ayon sa pag-obliga sa mga nasa active service at retired na magbayad ng mandatory contribution."

Go vividly illustrated the impact of these contributions on the personnel, equating the deduction to a significant commodity, "’Yung ikakaltas sa sundalo katumbas na po ‘yan ng halos isang sakong bigas."

The senator expressed that he is firmly against any proposed pension reform that may negatively impact the entitlements of both active and retired members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and other uniformed personnel. He underscored the importance of recognizing the years they have dedicated to serving and safeguarding the nation.

"At ako naman po, full support talaga ako sa modernization efforts ng ating armed forces. At parati kong ipinaglalaban ang ating Armed Forces of the Philippines," he declared.

Go also expressed his condolences to the families of those who perished, acknowledging their sacrifice and the broader implications of their bravery.

"Kasi sir, panahon ng giyera… lalo na mga marines, kayo ‘yung nagbuwis ng buhay tulad doon sa Marawi. Parati kami roon, more than ten times kaming umabot ng Marawi noong kasagsagan pa ng giyera noon," he also recalled.

He emphasized the critical role of these sacrifices in maintaining peace in the region, hinting at the persistent threats that could destabilize not only Mindanao but the country’s sovereignty.

The lawmaker has also proposed Senate Bill No. 422, which is designed to offer free legal aid to members of the armed forces and police who encounter legal challenges stemming from their official responsibilities. Understanding the considerable burdens borne by these uniformed officers, the senator highlighted the necessity of providing them with adequate legal assistance, as long as their actions are in compliance with the law.

Apart from his support to the AFP Modernization Efforts, Go has also filed Senate Bill No. 2112, proposing the modernization of the Philippine Coast Guard especially amid existing and emerging threats to the country’s maritime industry and sovereign territory.

“Mahalaga rin na tayo’y magtulungan upang masiguro na ang ating mga kawal ay may sapat na kagamitan at kakayahan upang epektibong mapangalagaan ang ating teritoryo,” he added.

This bill aims to upgrade the Philippine Coast Guard's (PCG) assets and capabilities to international standards, enhancing operational effectiveness and response time during maritime incidents. He detailed the potential improvements in the PCG's equipment and resources, which would significantly bolster the country's defense against threats such as smuggling and terrorism.

The senator then addressed the importance of unity and mutual support among the armed forces members. He urged continued collaboration to ensure that military personnel are well-equipped and capable of safeguarding the nation's territory.

“Nais kong bigyang-diin ang kahalagahan ng patuloy na pagsuporta sa ating mga sundalo. Bilang inyong kinatawan sa Senado, palagi kong isinusulong ang mga patakaran at programa na naglalayong pagbutihin ang kalagayan ng ating mga kawal at kanilang mga pamilya,” remarked the senator.

Concluding his address, Go thanked the alumni association for their relentless support and trust, expressing his optimism for a stronger and more resilient Armed Forces of the Philippines.

"At mayroon lang po akong sasabihin sa inyo at sana po ay maalala ninyo ito sa mahabang panahon. Minsan lang po tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito,” said the senator.

"Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Dahil ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao, ay serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos. Maraming salamat po. Mabuhay ang magigiting nating sundalo! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas," concluded Go.