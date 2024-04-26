Parañaque cops rescue illegally-detained Chinese nat'l

An illegally detained Chinese national was rescued by policemen and arrested those involved, the report showed.

The Parañaque City Police Sun Valley Sub-Station executed a swift and decisive rescue operation on 25 April 2024, following a distress call about an alleged case of grave coercion and illegal detention involving a Chinese national.

At approximately 6:30 p. m., authorities responded to a phone call from Barangay Merville in Parañaque City.

The victim, identified as alias Zhang, a 35-year-old male, Chinese national, nwas reportedly being unlawfully detained at the said address.

The suspects, identified as alias Wu, male, 29 years old, alias Fan, male, 30 years old, alias Liu, male, 31 years old, and alias Xueyu, male 33 years old, were all Chinese nationals and employed in a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operation (POGO), were subsequently arrested at the scene.

Upon arrival, officers were guided by the victim's common-law wife, who provided crucial information leading to the successful rescue of the victim and the apprehension of the suspects.

The operation was documented with the assistance of an interpreter.

The collaborative effort ensured the seamless execution of the rescue operation and the gathering of essential evidence.

Documents are being prepared by Parañaque City Police Station for filing appropriate charges against the arrested suspects.