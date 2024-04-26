Mindanao tourism expo opens today at CdO

CAGAYAN de Oro City — Northern Mindanao will open its doors to one of the biggest travel and tourism events in Mindanao as the Department of Tourism (DoT)-10 hosts the 2nd Mindanao Tourism Expo (MTEx) 2024, showcasing Mindanao’s best attractions, from 26 to 28 April, at the Limketkai Center Atrium in this city.

The expo will bring in the different regional offices of DoT in Mindanao, which include the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), as they showcase the different travel and tourism sites in their respective regions as a way of promoting and showcasing the island of Mindanao as a safe tourism haven and a myriad of world-class tourism products capable of competing with the best tourism destinations globally.

Juan Carlos Valenti, DoT Marketing and promotion head said in a statement that the three-day event will promote tourist destinations in the region.

“We want to lose the stigma of being afraid to come to Mindanao. That is why this program, the Mindanao Tourism