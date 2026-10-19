CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The 4th Infantry (Diamond) Division, Philippine Army, honored the heroes of the 2017 Marawi Siege and welcomed Colonel Caryleo P. Nagac, incoming Deputy Brigade Commander of the 401st Infantry Brigade, during the flag-raising ceremony at the 4ID Headquarters, Camp Evangelista, in Cagayan de Oro, on Monday.

The ceremony commemorated the 9th anniversary of Marawi City’s liberation, recognizing the bravery and sacrifices of the soldiers who fought during the five-month siege. It was complemented by a wreath-laying ceremony on 17 October to honor the fallen heroes.

Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, in a statement described the Battle of Marawi as a defining chapter in the nation’s history.

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"Today, we honor that victory of liberating Marawi. Yet, we also remember the loss of our comrades' lives and limbs and other civilian casualties.”

He said the army never forgets the suffering of the communities whose lives were severely affected by the conflict.

Nafarrete said that while the liberation of Marawi reminds us that war comes at a cost, it also opened doors for the AFP.

"The experience pushed changes and improvements to support our future operations. Truly, the Marawi liberation will remain alive in our hearts and in our service," he said.

Major General Marion T. Angcao, Commander of 4ID, also paid tribute to the Marawi heroes, noting that more than 160 soldiers and police personnel were killed in action and over 1,400 were wounded during the siege.

He stressed that their sacrifices must continue to inspire every soldier to protect the people and preserve peace and security.

"We held this to honor the bravery and sacrifices of the soldiers and police personnel who fought throughout the five-month siege. "

He said their valor shall never be forgotten, and their sacrifice will forever remain a source of inspiration for every soldier who wears the uniform.