SM City La Union celebrated its first anniversary with a giant Okoy Pinakbet made from 4,320 bite-sized pieces, highlighting the province’s local cuisine and agricultural produce.

The culinary showcase, held on 17 October, measured 9 feet and 4 inches long and drew mallgoers eager to see and sample the oversized creation.

The project was organized by SM City La Union in collaboration with the Association of Tourism Industries and Networks in La Union (ATIN-LU) and the City Government of San Fernando.

Organizers said the initiative aimed to highlight La Union’s agricultural products, culinary traditions and tourism industry through a dish inspired by local flavors.

SM City La Union Mall Manager Drake Lim said the creation reflected the creativity and efforts of the local community, adding that partnerships with local organizations could help promote tourism, culture and homegrown products.

The giant Okoy Pinakbet also gave visitors a chance to sample the dish, with its crispy texture and savory flavors complemented by sukang Ilocano.

The celebration marked the mall’s first year of operations in La Union, with the anniversary activity placing the province’s culinary heritage and local partnerships at the center of the festivities.