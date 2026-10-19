The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in Ilocos Norte conducted a Training Induction Program for scholars enrolled in Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW) National Certificate II under the Training for Work Scholarship Program (TWSP).

The activity was held at the Carasi Cultural Center in Carasi, Ilocos Norte, to orient beneficiaries on their technical-vocational training and the skills they are expected to acquire through the program.

The TWSP provides qualified beneficiaries access to technical-vocational education and training designed to develop competencies relevant to industry requirements. The SMAW NC II course focuses on welding techniques, technical skills and workplace safety practices.

The training is expected to equip participants with qualifications that could improve their employment prospects and prepare them for jobs in construction, fabrication and other industries requiring skilled welders.

The program was led by TESDA Ilocos Norte Provincial Director Sharon S. Estigoy, together with Administrative Officer V Nove Rizza P. Trinidad, Technical Support Staff Saidamin Alonto and Administrative Support Staff Maynard A. Agraan.

The initiative was carried out in partnership with Igama Colleges Foundation Inc., headed by Dick E. Igama, and the municipal government of Carasi under Mayor Robella G. Gaspar.

The partnership seeks to expand access to technical-vocational training in the municipality, giving qualified residents an opportunity to develop practical skills and pursue employment or livelihood opportunities.