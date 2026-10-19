Four arrested, P140,692 worth of shabu seized in Ilocos Norte buy-bust

Four men were arrested after police seized around 20.69 grams of suspected shabu worth P140,692 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Albano, Dingras, Ilocos Norte, on Monday afternoon, October 19.

Police identified the primary suspect as Ralphy Leydafer Torralba y Vergara, 36, a construction worker and resident of Barangay Albano, who was listed as a high-value individual in the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office's target intelligence records.

Also arrested were Jayson Domingo y Cereso, 32, of Barangay Albano; Julio Castro y Calumpi, 35, of Barangay Parado, Dingras; and Ryan Tamayo y Garson, 21, of Barangay Daquioag, Marcos, Ilocos Norte. All three are construction workers.

The operation was conducted by the Provincial Police Drug Enforcement Unit of the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office, with support from the Regional Intelligence Division, the provincial police intelligence unit, the Dingras Municipal Police Station and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Region 1.

According to police, the operation began at 3:51 p.m. and led to Torralba's arrest after he was allegedly caught selling a sachet of suspected shabu to an undercover operative.

Authorities recovered the sachet used in the transaction, estimated to contain 3.08 grams of suspected shabu, along with additional sachets and suspected illegal drugs found inside the outer compartment of a brown sling bag.

The seized substances had an aggregate estimated weight of 20.69 grams, including the plastic packaging, according to the police report.

Investigators also recovered several suspected drug paraphernalia, including glass tooters, glass tubes, a straw and plastic sachets with white residue.

Other items seized included a caliber .22 Magnum revolver, one round of ammunition, a genuine P500 bill used as buy-bust money, 11 counterfeit P500 bills, lighters, scissors, a cutter, aluminum foil and other items.

Torralba faces possible charges for violations of Sections 5, 6, 11 and 12 of Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as well as Republic Act 10591, which regulates firearms and ammunition.

Domingo, Castro and Tamayo, meanwhile, were listed for alleged violation of Section 7 of Article II of RA 9165, according to the police report.

Police said the operation was documented using two body-worn cameras. The inventory and marking of the seized evidence were conducted at the scene in the presence of witnesses required by law.