San Juan farmers receive multi-cultivator for community garden

The Oaquing Catdongan San Juan Farmers Association Inc. received a multi-cultivator from the municipal government of San Juan, La Union, on 19 October to support its agricultural activities and community garden.

Mayor Mariquita P. Ortega personally turned over one unit of the farm equipment to the association.

The assistance also includes support for the association's community garden, which is intended to help strengthen local agricultural production and provide livelihood opportunities for its members.

The latest turnover followed the distribution of agricultural interventions to the municipal government and various farmers' associations on 25 June at the DA-Ilocos Integrated Agricultural Research Center in Bacnotan, La Union.