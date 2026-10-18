CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Two police officers lost their service firearms and a mobile phone after suspected members of a “basag-kotse” gang broke into their parked vehicle near a private beach resort in Barangay Bayabas, Cagayan de Oro City, over the weekend.

According to a police report, the victims, a male and a female police master sergeant assigned to Police Station 10 in Barangay Cugman, had parked their Toyota Vios outside the resort.

Upon returning to their vehicle early Sunday, the officers discovered that its windshield had been shattered and their belongings stolen.

The missing items included two fully loaded 9 mm Glock 17 pistols issued to the police officers and an iPhone.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) responded to examine the vehicle and gather evidence that could help identify the suspects.

Investigators are also reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from nearby establishments to trace the thieves.

Police have yet to identify the suspects or establish whether the officers were specifically targeted because of their firearms.